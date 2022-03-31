Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $424,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,054,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $211,404,000 after purchasing an additional 495,296 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,229,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,758,000 after buying an additional 324,747 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 114.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,180,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,539 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,801,000 after acquiring an additional 30,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter valued at about $83,443,000.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

ITB opened at $61.75 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.56 and a 200 day moving average of $71.86.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.