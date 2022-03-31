Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $474,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC cut its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 44.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,183,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,171 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,068,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,570,000 after buying an additional 1,458,481 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,817,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,407,000 after purchasing an additional 562,660 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,329,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,268,000 after acquiring an additional 36,448 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,546,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,052,000 after acquiring an additional 241,759 shares during the period.

SPYG opened at $67.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.37. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.40 and a 1 year high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

