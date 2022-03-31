Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Increases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM stock opened at $83.78 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $91.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.73 and a 200-day moving average of $68.62.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on XOM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Argus upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.35.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

