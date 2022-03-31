Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Invests $242,000 in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 109,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,555,000 after acquiring an additional 31,991 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 38,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,718,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 10,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IEF opened at $107.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.38. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $105.97 and a 12 month high of $118.63.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

