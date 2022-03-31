Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Invests $752,000 in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of XBI opened at $90.68 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $80.34 and a 52-week high of $141.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.88.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

