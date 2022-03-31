Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Makes New $200,000 Investment in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 39,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $100.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.08. The company has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a PE ratio of 44.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.96. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $101.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.22%.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

