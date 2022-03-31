Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Makes New $215,000 Investment in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 1.1% in the third quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.0% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 25,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.1% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 3.0% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, blooom inc. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. blooom inc. now owns 12,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 77,544 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total transaction of $4,795,320.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 44,976 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $2,531,249.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 347,873 shares of company stock worth $19,888,534. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KR opened at $56.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.54 and a fifty-two week high of $62.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.27. The stock has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.43.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KR shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.16.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

