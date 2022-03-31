Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Purchases 236 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,032 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 58.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 70.5% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wedbush raised shares of Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $710.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $615.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $540.94.

Netflix stock opened at $381.47 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $329.82 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $383.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $535.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

