Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Acquired by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Celanese by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 17,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Celanese by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 581,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,580,000 after acquiring an additional 79,726 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 2,095.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 74,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,271,000 after purchasing an additional 71,412 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 37,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its position in shares of Celanese by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 226,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,175,000 after purchasing an additional 17,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $141.74 per share, for a total transaction of $255,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $144.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $132.26 and a 12 month high of $176.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.25. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by ($0.14). Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 15.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 16.06%.

CE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Sunday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.40.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

