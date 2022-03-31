Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS is an integrated biopharmaceutical company that applies its comprehensive Precision Targeted Immunotherapy Platform to generate a pipeline of candidates to treat cancer and other difficult-to-treat diseases. Celldex’s immunotherapy platform includes a complementary portfolio of monoclonal antibodies, antibody-targeted vaccines and immunomodulators to create novel disease-specific drug candidates. “

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celldex Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLDX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.55. The company had a trading volume of 11,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,183. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.53. Celldex Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.37 and a 1-year high of $57.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 2.78.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 1,516.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLDX. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.