Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

CVE has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cenovus Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and issued a C$19.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.42.

CVE traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.81. 212,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,595,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $17.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.82 and a beta of 2.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.13.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 8.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,056,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,124,000 after buying an additional 81,060 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the third quarter valued at about $425,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the third quarter valued at about $15,489,000. 46.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

