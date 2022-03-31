Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.68 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Centene’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.59 and the highest is $1.72. Centene reported earnings of $1.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Centene will report full-year earnings of $5.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Centene.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.52 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on CNC shares. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.61.

In other Centene news, EVP David P. Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $310,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $305,199.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,464 shares of company stock valued at $837,560 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $470,456,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Centene by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,851,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,593,000 after buying an additional 3,717,875 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Centene by 62.7% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,798,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,602,000 after buying an additional 2,234,509 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Centene by 8,192.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,640,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,169,000 after buying an additional 1,620,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Centene by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,798,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,829,000 after buying an additional 1,599,740 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,569,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,979,210. Centene has a 52 week low of $59.33 and a 52 week high of $88.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.26.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

