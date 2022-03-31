Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.46 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) will report sales of $34.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Centene’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.26 billion and the lowest is $32.81 billion. Centene reported sales of $29.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centene will report full-year sales of $136.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $132.65 billion to $138.56 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $140.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $137.39 billion to $144.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Centene.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.03. Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $32.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNC. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Centene from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Centene from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.61.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $305,199.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $221,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,464 shares of company stock valued at $837,560. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $470,456,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Centene by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,851,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,593,000 after buying an additional 3,717,875 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Centene by 62.7% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,798,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,602,000 after buying an additional 2,234,509 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Centene by 8,192.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,640,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Centene by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,798,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,740 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNC stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $86.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,569,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,979,210. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.52. Centene has a 52 week low of $59.33 and a 52 week high of $88.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

About Centene (Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centene (CNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.