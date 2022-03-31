CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Hits New 1-Year High at $30.57

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.57 and last traded at $30.47, with a volume of 86288 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.38.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.92.

The stock has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.14.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 14.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,822,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,689,000 after buying an additional 969,280 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,022,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,586,000 after buying an additional 652,333 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 90,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,860 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

