CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Shares Down 13.5%

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) traded down 13.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $89.65 and last traded at $90.98. 46,928 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,947,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.12.

Several research firms have issued reports on CF. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.84.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.69 and a 200-day moving average of $69.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.30. CF Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.24%.

In related news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 26,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,016,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 4,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total value of $383,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,360,353 shares of company stock worth $109,647,792 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,390,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $664,656,000 after purchasing an additional 49,793 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CF Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,922,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,579,000 after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,040,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,069,000 after acquiring an additional 387,547 shares during the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 17.1% during the third quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 4,958,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,768,000 after acquiring an additional 722,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in CF Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,707,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,439,000 after purchasing an additional 77,479 shares during the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

