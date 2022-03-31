CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Analysts expect that CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CGI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.20. CGI posted earnings of $1.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CGI will report full year earnings of $4.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $4.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CGI.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. CGI had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CGI in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on CGI in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CGI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.26.

GIB stock opened at $81.01 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. CGI has a 1-year low of $77.25 and a 1-year high of $93.93. The stock has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter valued at $202,279,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in CGI in the 4th quarter worth about $153,156,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in CGI by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,027,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,949 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in CGI in the 4th quarter worth about $68,922,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in CGI by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,214,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,528,000 after acquiring an additional 500,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

