CHADS VC Hits 24-Hour Volume of $564.00 (CHADS)

CHADS VC (CHADS) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. CHADS VC has a market capitalization of $1.99 million and $564.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CHADS VC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0430 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CHADS VC has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003555 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00037169 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.03 or 0.00107140 BTC.

CHADS VC Profile

CHADS VC (CRYPTO:CHADS) is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 58,372,410 coins and its circulating supply is 46,156,595 coins. CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CHADS VC is chads.vc

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

CHADS VC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CHADS VC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CHADS VC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

