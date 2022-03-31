ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CMO Sells $66,500.00 in Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) CMO Colleen Jansen sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Colleen Jansen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Colleen Jansen sold 2,473 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $44,316.16.

Shares of NYSE CHPT opened at $19.37 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.13 and its 200-day moving average is $18.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.87. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.21 and a twelve month high of $36.86.

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 54.71% and a positive return on equity of 5.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 236.7% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 2,121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 202.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 491.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. 27.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChargePoint (Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

