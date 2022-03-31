Charles Henry Gregson Buys 353,750 Shares of Non-Standard Finance plc (LON:NSF) Stock

Non-Standard Finance plc (LON:NSF – Get Rating) insider Charles Henry Gregson purchased 353,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £7,075 ($9,267.75).

LON NSF opened at GBX 2.48 ($0.03) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £7.73 million and a PE ratio of -0.17. Non-Standard Finance plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.28 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6.92 ($0.09). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 7.87, a current ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,592.72.

Get Non-Standard Finance alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Non-Standard Finance in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Non-Standard Finance plc engages in the unsecured credit business in the United Kingdom. The company provides home credit loans; and guarantor loans. It operated 74 branches. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Morley, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Non-Standard Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Non-Standard Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.