Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CHWY. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $71.00 to $46.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.55.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.65. 140,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,905,283. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 2,139.50 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.20. Chewy has a one year low of $35.59 and a one year high of $97.74.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chewy will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Chewy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,103,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Chewy by 26.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,559 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Chewy by 6.4% during the third quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in Chewy by 7.3% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Chewy by 23.8% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

