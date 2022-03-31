Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Chewy updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE CHWY traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,905,283. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.20. Chewy has a twelve month low of $35.59 and a twelve month high of $97.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,139.50 and a beta of 0.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Chewy by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at $481,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Chewy by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Chewy by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Chewy by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHWY shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Chewy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Chewy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chewy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Chewy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.55.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

