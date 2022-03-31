Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Children’s Place from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Children’s Place from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Children’s Place from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Children’s Place from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Children’s Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Children’s Place currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.43.

Shares of PLCE opened at $49.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.92 million, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 2.15. Children’s Place has a 52 week low of $48.32 and a 52 week high of $113.50.

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $507.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.73 million. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 9.77%. Children’s Place’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Children’s Place will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Bachman acquired 2,500 shares of Children’s Place stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.83 per share, with a total value of $122,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $429,201.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLCE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 98.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 12.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 1,221.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the second quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 21.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,103,000 after purchasing an additional 38,552 shares during the last quarter.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

