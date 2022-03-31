China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 67,797 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 753,716 shares.The stock last traded at $7.69 and had previously closed at $7.73.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Life Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Life Insurance in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.49. The stock has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.92.
About China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC)
China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Life Insurance (LFC)
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.