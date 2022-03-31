China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 67,797 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 753,716 shares.The stock last traded at $7.69 and had previously closed at $7.73.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Life Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Life Insurance in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get China Life Insurance alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.49. The stock has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.92.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LFC. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of China Life Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in China Life Insurance by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in China Life Insurance by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 18,443 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in China Life Insurance by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 921,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,165,000 after acquiring an additional 275,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in China Life Insurance by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 749,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,459,000 after acquiring an additional 132,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

About China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC)

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.