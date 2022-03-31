China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) Short Interest Down 37.5% in March

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,900 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the February 28th total of 137,400 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Natural Resources stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of China Natural Resources at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on China Natural Resources in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

CHNR remained flat at $$0.93 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 822 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,718. China Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $1.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.98.

About China Natural Resources

China Natural Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration for lead, silver, and other metals in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region of China. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Mining and Corporate Activities. The company was founded on December 14, 1993 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

