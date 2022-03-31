Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stake Boosted by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,891,000. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Chubb by 2.0% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 513,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 1.3% in the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Chubb by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 161,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,033,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb stock opened at $217.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $92.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.75. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $155.78 and a one year high of $218.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $205.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.74.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.61%.

CB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.47.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $94,449.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $4,823,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,666 shares of company stock valued at $8,709,616 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.