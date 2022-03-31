Chubb (NYSE:CB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.47.

CB opened at $217.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $92.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $205.04 and its 200 day moving average is $193.74. Chubb has a 12-month low of $155.78 and a 12-month high of $218.99.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chubb will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $4,823,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $3,481,628.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,666 shares of company stock valued at $8,709,616. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $523,000. American Trust bought a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $5,950,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,300,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $581,220,000. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

