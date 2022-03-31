Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $517.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.88% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.40.

Shares of Cintas stock traded up $2.87 on Tuesday, reaching $434.88. 6,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,292. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $334.61 and a fifty-two week high of $461.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $384.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $408.73.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 3,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

