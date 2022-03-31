CION Invt Corp (NYSE:CION) Short Interest Down 20.9% in March

CION Invt Corp (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,200 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the February 28th total of 120,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of CION Invt stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.80. 149,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,039. CION Invt has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $15.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.97. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. This is a positive change from CION Invt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CION Invt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CION Invt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in CION Invt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in CION Invt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in CION Invt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $950,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CION Invt in the fourth quarter worth approximately $395,000. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company which primarily provides senior secured loans to U.S. middle-market companies. CION Investment Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

