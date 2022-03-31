CION Invt (NYSE:CION) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.09

CION Invt Corp (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.09 and last traded at $14.82, with a volume of 121518 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.98.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.97. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion and a PE ratio of 10.48.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from CION Invt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. CION Invt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.43%.
CION Invt Company Profile (NYSE:CION)
CION Investment Corporation is a business development company which primarily provides senior secured loans to U.S. middle-market companies. CION Investment Corporation is based in NEW YORK.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CION Invt (CION)
- Cal-Maine Foods Is On The Upswing, Finally
- 4 Downtrodden EV Stocks: Buy the Dip
- StoneCo Ltd. Stock is in Turnaround
- Workday Stock is Working its Recovery
- 3 Industry-Leading Dow Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for CION Invt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CION Invt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.