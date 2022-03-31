CION Invt (NYSE:CION) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.09

CION Invt Corp (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.09 and last traded at $14.82, with a volume of 121518 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.98.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.97. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion and a PE ratio of 10.48.

Get CION Invt alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from CION Invt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. CION Invt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CION. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CION Invt in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,358,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CION Invt in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,546,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CION Invt in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,269,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in CION Invt during the fourth quarter worth about $2,280,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in CION Invt during the fourth quarter worth about $1,862,000. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CION Invt Company Profile (NYSE:CION)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company which primarily provides senior secured loans to U.S. middle-market companies. CION Investment Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CION Invt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CION Invt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.