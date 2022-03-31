Circa Enterprises (CVE:CTO) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.38

Shares of Circa Enterprises Inc. (CVE:CTO – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.38 and traded as low as C$1.29. Circa Enterprises shares last traded at C$1.29, with a volume of 20,650 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.31, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.09 million and a P/E ratio of 7.17.

Circa Enterprises Company Profile (CVE:CTO)

Circa Enterprises Inc manufactures and supplies telecommunications and electrical products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Telecommunications (Telecom) and Metal Fabrication (Metals). The Telecom segment offers surge protection products, ruggedized high-performance telecommunications equipment, and computer cables and related connectivity products under the CircaMax brand.

