Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZBT) Plans $0.25 Dividend

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZBT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.

OTCMKTS:CZBT opened at $28.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.63. Citizens Bancorp of Virginia has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $29.97.

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts checking and savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as provides credit cards.

