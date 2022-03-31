Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $28.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Citizens & Northern Corporation is a one-bank holding company whose principal subsidiary is Citizens & Northern Bank. The Corporation’s principal office is located in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania. The Corporation’s other wholly-owned subsidiaries are Citizens & Northern Investment Corporation and Bucktail Life Insurance Company. Citizens & Northern Investment Corporation was formed in 1999 to engage in investment activities. Bucktail provides credit life and accident and health insurance on behalf of the Bank. “

NASDAQ:CZNC traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $24.79. The company had a trading volume of 26,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,930. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.55. Citizens & Northern has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $27.99.

Citizens & Northern ( NASDAQ:CZNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.13 million during the quarter. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 27.63% and a return on equity of 10.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citizens & Northern will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Citizens & Northern’s payout ratio is 58.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Citizens & Northern by 192.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 12,206 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Citizens & Northern by 3,328.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 14,048 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Citizens & Northern by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Citizens & Northern by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Citizens & Northern by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

Citizens & Northern Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s Lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit.

