City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
CHCO opened at $78.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.60. City has a 1-year low of $71.61 and a 1-year high of $86.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.85.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in City by 89.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in City by 15.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in City by 7.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital raised its stake in City by 5.9% during the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 3,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in City during the third quarter valued at $871,000. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
City Company Profile (Get Rating)
City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on City (CHCO)
- Cal-Maine Foods Is On The Upswing, Finally
- 4 Downtrodden EV Stocks: Buy the Dip
- StoneCo Ltd. Stock is in Turnaround
- Workday Stock is Working its Recovery
- 3 Industry-Leading Dow Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.