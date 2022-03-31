City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

CHCO opened at $78.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.60. City has a 1-year low of $71.61 and a 1-year high of $86.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.85.

City ( NASDAQ:CHCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. City had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $58.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that City will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in City by 89.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in City by 15.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in City by 7.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital raised its stake in City by 5.9% during the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 3,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in City during the third quarter valued at $871,000. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

