Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ:CRXT traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.50. 7,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,746. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.18. Clarus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $31.24.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRXT. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Clarus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Clarus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.
About Clarus Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clarus Therapeutics (CRXT)
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- Cal-Maine Foods Is On The Upswing, Finally
Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.