Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:CRXT traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.50. 7,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,746. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.18. Clarus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $31.24.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRXT. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Clarus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Clarus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRXT. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clarus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $206,000. 78.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clarus Therapeutics

Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.

