Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLFD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Clearfield in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised Clearfield to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearfield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BWS Financial started coverage on Clearfield in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of CLFD opened at $66.09 on Thursday. Clearfield has a 52-week low of $28.30 and a 52-week high of $86.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.24. The firm has a market cap of $909.53 million, a PE ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.16.

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.26. Clearfield had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $51.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clearfield will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.84 per share, with a total value of $123,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clearfield in the 4th quarter valued at $556,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Clearfield by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 21,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Clearfield by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 9,279 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Clearfield in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Clearfield in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.55% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

