Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

CLSD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Clearside Biomedical from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ACT Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC now owns 2,483,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 8,559.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,634,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,538 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,219,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 415,037 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 2.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,011,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 182.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 806,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 520,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clearside Biomedical stock opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.36 million, a PE ratio of -245.00 and a beta of 1.96. Clearside Biomedical has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $7.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.47.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.22. Clearside Biomedical had a return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 1.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

