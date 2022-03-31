Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.20 and last traded at $32.94. Approximately 137,355 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 24,458,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.13.

CLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.64.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.09.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 80.10% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

