Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Receives $153.88 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $153.88.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NET shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

NYSE:NET traded down $4.70 on Friday, reaching $119.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,273,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,216,155. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $63.25 and a 12-month high of $221.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.22 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.22.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.35, for a total value of $1,293,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $190,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 518,590 shares of company stock valued at $53,856,213 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 137,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,533,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,116,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,775,000 after acquiring an additional 27,615 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 222,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,119,000 after acquiring an additional 15,661 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Cloudflare by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 357,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Cloudflare by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 51,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

