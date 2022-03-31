CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CNFinance Holdings Limited provides home equity loan services principally in China. It facilitates loans by connecting micro- and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The Company’s primary target borrower segment is MSE owners who own real properties in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities. CNFinance Holdings Limited is based in China. “

NYSE CNF remained flat at $$3.22 during trading on Thursday. 16,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 446.91 and a current ratio of 477.21. CNFinance has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $6.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.25. The firm has a market cap of $220.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.34.

CNFinance ( NYSE:CNF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of ($31.82) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.49 million. CNFinance had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 4.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNFinance will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNFinance in the third quarter worth $75,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNFinance in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNFinance in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in CNFinance during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CNFinance during the fourth quarter worth $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

CNFinance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

