Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY) Short Interest Down 19.1% in March

Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the February 28th total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 642,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 16.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNAY. Northpond Ventures LLC bought a new position in shares of Codex DNA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,317,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Codex DNA by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,264,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,652,000 after buying an additional 587,668 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Codex DNA by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 732,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,157,000 after buying an additional 183,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Codex DNA by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 484,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after buying an additional 150,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Codex DNA by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 75,089 shares in the last quarter. 31.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Codex DNA in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Codex DNA from $30.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ DNAY traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.13. 4,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,398. The company has a quick ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Codex DNA has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.94.

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts forecast that Codex DNA will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Codex DNA (Get Rating)

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries.

