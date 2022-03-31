Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $64.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.45 and a 200 day moving average of $69.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.79 and a beta of 0.21. Cogent Communications has a 12-month low of $57.23 and a 12-month high of $80.50.

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $147.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.14 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.02%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cogent Communications will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP John B. Chang sold 600 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total value of $37,776.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $120,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,770 shares of company stock worth $174,446. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 6.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

