CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS.

NASDAQ:CWBR opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.53. The company has a market cap of $27.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.52. CohBar has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $2.27.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CohBar during the 4th quarter worth $657,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CohBar by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 475,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 116,656 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in CohBar in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CohBar by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 390,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 40,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in CohBar in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CohBar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.38.

CohBar, Inc engages in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics. It focuses on treatments of diseases, which include diabetes, obesity, fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and atherosclerosis. The company was founded by Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, David Sinclair, John Amatruda, and Laura Cobb on October 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

