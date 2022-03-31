Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:FOF)

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of FOF traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.92. 59,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,330. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.76. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $15.78.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 69.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 130,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 53,715 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $492,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 168,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

