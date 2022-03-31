Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohen & Steers in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of CNS opened at $86.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.32. Cohen & Steers has a 1-year low of $64.50 and a 1-year high of $101.22.

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $159.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.13 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 36.21% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS.

In other news, Director Martin Cohen sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $9,624,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 48.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNS. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 0.5% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 23,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 371 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 47.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

