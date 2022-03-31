Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has raised its dividend by 4.7% over the last three years.

PSF traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.08. 112,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,411. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $21.16 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.13.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 5.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,204,000 after buying an additional 18,490 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 99,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 15,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $332,000.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

