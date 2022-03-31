Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has raised its dividend by 4.7% over the last three years.
PSF traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.08. 112,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,411. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $21.16 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.13.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund (PSF)
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.