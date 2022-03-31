Coles Group (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Coles Group (OTCMKTS:CLEGF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS:CLEGF remained flat at $$13.20 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.36 and its 200 day moving average is $12.66. Coles Group has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $13.60.
About Coles Group (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coles Group (CLEGF)
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- Cal-Maine Foods Is On The Upswing, Finally
- 4 Downtrodden EV Stocks: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Coles Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coles Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.