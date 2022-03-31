Coles Group (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Coles Group (OTCMKTS:CLEGF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:CLEGF remained flat at $$13.20 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.36 and its 200 day moving average is $12.66. Coles Group has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $13.60.

About Coles Group

Coles Group Ltd. engages in the operation of supermarkets and retail stores. It operates through the following segments: Supermarkets, Liquor, and Express. The Supermarkets segment provides fresh food, groceries, and general merchandise retailing. The Liquor segment provides liquor retailing, including online delivery services.

