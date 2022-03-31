Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.51 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Columbia Banking System in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.51 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.50. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Columbia Banking System’s FY2023 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of COLB stock opened at $33.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.91. Columbia Banking System has a 12-month low of $30.09 and a 12-month high of $45.05.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $169.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.60 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 32.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

In related news, CFO Aaron James Deer acquired 3,000 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,456,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,853,000 after buying an additional 928,840 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,957,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,893 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,348,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,568,000 after acquiring an additional 458,588 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 19.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,782,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,711,000 after acquiring an additional 453,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 9.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,547,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,763,000 after acquiring an additional 215,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

