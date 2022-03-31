Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,709 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Comerica by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,752,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,537,000 after purchasing an additional 84,924 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Comerica by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,238,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,153,000 after purchasing an additional 188,047 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Comerica by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,964,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,149,000 after purchasing an additional 104,022 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Comerica by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,556,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,331,000 after purchasing an additional 14,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Comerica by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,418,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,205,000 after purchasing an additional 87,751 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $258,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $103,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Comerica stock opened at $92.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $63.07 and a one year high of $102.09.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 38.62%. The company had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Comerica from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Comerica from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.81.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

