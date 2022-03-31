Community Bank N.A. Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 280.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 24,010 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 258,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after purchasing an additional 17,183 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 38,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the fourth quarter worth $743,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $778,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 899,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,571,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock opened at $40.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.62 and its 200-day moving average is $38.28. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

