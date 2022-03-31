Community Bank N.A. Has $1.42 Million Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,550,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,233 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in American Electric Power by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,398,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,681 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,347,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,540,000 after purchasing an additional 303,065 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in American Electric Power by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,339,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,970,000 after purchasing an additional 228,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,979,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,812,000 after purchasing an additional 151,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $186,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 6,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $607,729.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,953,989 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.48.

AEP stock opened at $99.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.50 and a 200-day moving average of $87.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.22 and a 12 month high of $99.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.34.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.65%.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

